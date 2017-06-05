Written reprimand for physically feuding SC lawmakers
There are dramatically different accounts of what happened inside of the State House between two lawmakers, Representatives Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Jerry Govan , on May 11, 2017. A letter just recently sent to the two explains House Speaker Jay Lucas's investigation finds there's not enough evidence from witnesses one way or another to warrant more than a stern written letter.
