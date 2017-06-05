Written reprimand for physically feud...

Written reprimand for physically feuding SC lawmakers

23 hrs ago

There are dramatically different accounts of what happened inside of the State House between two lawmakers, Representatives Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Jerry Govan , on May 11, 2017. A letter just recently sent to the two explains House Speaker Jay Lucas's investigation finds there's not enough evidence from witnesses one way or another to warrant more than a stern written letter.

