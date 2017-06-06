Wanli Tires: "Done Deal"

Wanli Tires: "Done Deal"

South Carolina's demonstrably failed "economic development" strategy of doling out huge corporate welfare packages to foreign multi-national corporations is ramping up again. The latest recipient of our dirt poor citizens' largesse? Wanli Tires , a Chinese-based tire manufacturer that's set to invest anywhere from $600 million to $1 billion in Orangeburg, S.C. over the next decade.

