Speaker warns 2 legislators to keep future arguments civil
South Carolina's House speaker is warning two veteran representatives whose argument last month escalated into some physical contact that they must keep their future disagreements civil. Speaker Jay Lucas decided against punishing either Rep. Jerry Govan or Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, saying in a letter Tuesday he was unable to determine what happened, because accounts varied widely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC