RMC proposes to build Emergency Depar...

RMC proposes to build Emergency Department to serve Barnwell and Bamberg counties

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: People Sentinel

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is proposing to build an $8.63 million, 20,500 square-foot, freestanding 24/7 emergency department for Bamberg and Barnwell counties, according to a press release from RMC. Both Hutto and Matthews represent Orangeburg County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08) Mar '17 Hmc1rice 3
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb '17 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC