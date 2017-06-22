#ProbeGate Ruling: Will "Quinndom" Prevail?
There's a major ruling coming out this week in connection with #ProbeGate - the ongoing criminal investigation into corruption in South Carolina state government. At a 9:30 a.m. EDT hearing on Friday at the Richland County, S.C. judicial center, state circuit court judge Knox McMahon will issue his long-awaited response to a motion filed by attorneys representing the embattled Palmetto political consulting empire of "Republican" Richard Quinn .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Flag
|Sun
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|1
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
