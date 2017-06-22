ProbeGate Ruling: Will "Quinndom" Prevail?

There's a major ruling coming out this week in connection with #ProbeGate - the ongoing criminal investigation into corruption in South Carolina state government. At a 9:30 a.m. EDT hearing on Friday at the Richland County, S.C. judicial center, state circuit court judge Knox McMahon will issue his long-awaited response to a motion filed by attorneys representing the embattled Palmetto political consulting empire of "Republican" Richard Quinn .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.