Orangeburg Co. drug operation leaves eight behind bars
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents. "These are the early results of an operation that has been going on for some time," Ravenell said "This is the response to citizen complaints in an operation that spread from Orangeburg to Santee."
