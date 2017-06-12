Orangeburg Co. deputies seize 19 pounds of marijuana after special operation
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an alert special operations team was in the right place on Wednesday to seize 19 pounds of marijuana. "We had a team in the area assigned a different task when one noticed a vehicle traveling erratically," the sheriff said.
