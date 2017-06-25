More than $250k worth of heroin found...

More than $250k worth of heroin found during traffic stop in Orangeburg Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: WMBF

The Orangebug County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Javier Perez Flores of Guadalajara, Mexico. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at streets values, the haul would have come out to an estimated $250,000 to $300,000 if it had made it through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Confederate Flag Jun 25 Samuel-7g-Jackson 1
Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08) Mar '17 Hmc1rice 3
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb '17 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC