More than $250k worth of heroin found during traffic stop in Orangeburg Co.
The Orangebug County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Javier Perez Flores of Guadalajara, Mexico. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at streets values, the haul would have come out to an estimated $250,000 to $300,000 if it had made it through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Flag
|Jun 25
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|1
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC