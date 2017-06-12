Gov. McMaster vetoes bill to consolidate Orangeburg Co. schools
Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed S. 662, a controversial bill that would have consolidated the school districts in Orangeburg County into one entity. "At present, Orangeburg County is divided into three distinct public school districts," McMaster's statement says.
