District's 'poor,' old schools prove ...

District's 'poor,' old schools prove consolidation is needed, leaders say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WMBF

Governor Henry McMaster hasn't yet decided whether or not he'll sign a somewhat controversial bill that would combine Orangeburg County's three school districts. "I would ask him to please sign this bill into law," said Vernon Stephens, the Vice Chair of the Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five's board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08) Mar '17 Hmc1rice 3
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb '17 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC