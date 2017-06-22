County Council hears positive healthc...

County Council hears positive healthcare updates

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: People Sentinel

This artistic rendering shows what the proposed ER will look like once it is built on Highway 70 next year. During their June 13 meeting, the council learned details of a regional emergency department and got updates on a local urgent care and an air ambulance service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Confederate Flag Sun Samuel-7g-Jackson 1
Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08) Mar '17 Hmc1rice 3
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb '17 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC