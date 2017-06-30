CCU student caught on campus with marijuana in car, some apparently sent by mail
CONWAY, SC A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle and found over 94 grams of marijuana, some of which appeared to have been mailed to him, according to a CCU Police report. Ahmar Johan Frye, 19, from Orangeburg, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of disregarding a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/possession of a scheduled drug, and possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Flag
|Jun 25
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|1
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC