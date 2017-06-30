Barnwell fire chief named to Hall of ...

Barnwell fire chief named to Hall of Fame

Friday Jun 30

Barnwell Fire Chief Tony Dicks received his Hall of Fame award from Skip Hannon, the president of the S.C. State Firefighters' Association. Tony Dicks, who has been chief of the City of Barnwell Fire Department since 1999, received the award on June 15 during the association's 112th conference at Myrtle Beach.

