Barnwell fire chief named to Hall of Fame
Barnwell Fire Chief Tony Dicks received his Hall of Fame award from Skip Hannon, the president of the S.C. State Firefighters' Association. Tony Dicks, who has been chief of the City of Barnwell Fire Department since 1999, received the award on June 15 during the association's 112th conference at Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Flag
|Jun 25
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|1
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC