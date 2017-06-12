3 charged with 100+ counts in string ...

3 charged with 100+ counts in string of robberies

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Three Orangeburg County men are facing more than 100 charges altogether in connection to a number of burglaries and larcenies. 101 charges have been filed with the Orangeburg County Magistrate's Office ranging from burglary to petit larceny for Thomas Horne, 20, James Beason, III, 21, and Austin Tindall, 21. These individuals started stealing items such as lawn mowers and similar yard equipment before moving up to breaking into at least one church," Orangeburg Co.

