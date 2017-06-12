2 killed in head-on collision in Lexington County identified

The Lexington County Coroner's office identified the victims as Jimmie Lee Haygood Jr., 29, of Orangeburg, and Carmen Franco Nunez, 42, of Cordova. Highway Patrol investigators say two cars collided on Highway 6 around 7:20 a.m when the car, driven by Haygood Jr., was traveling east and crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Nunez's car heading west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.