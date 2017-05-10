South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to...

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to speak at S.C. State graduation

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Post and Courier

The state's only historically black public college has tapped South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster as its spring commencement speaker, S.C State University officials announced Wednesday. McMaster will address nearly 500 graduates at S.C. State in Orangeburg on Friday, May 12. The ceremony will take place at the university's Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, starting at 6 p.m. "His presence on campus further demonstrates his commitment of support, which he made to the university as lieutenant governor several years ago," S.C. State President James E. Clark said in a statement.

