Senate sets stage to debate bill defining anti-Semitism on South Carolina campuses

Tuesday May 9

South Carolina senators on Wednesday are expected to debate a bill aiming to lay out a specific definition for anti-Semitism on state college campuses. But the lack of a clearly stated definition within the text of the bill caused a slight hiccup Tuesday when Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, questioned if it was good practice to direct college administration to a federal fact sheet, published by the U.S. State Department , for guidance.

