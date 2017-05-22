President of Voorhees College has ties to Williamsburg County

Another Williamsburg County 'Son' makes us proud! Dr. W. Franklin Evans was recently named the ninth President of Voorhees College in August 2016 after serving as interim president of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, where he also served as the provost and chief academic officer. The Inauguration and Investiture Celebration of Dr. Evans was held Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.