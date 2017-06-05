Orangeburg Co. deputies line procession for fallen deputy
Members of the Orangeburg County emergency community honored a South Carolina native and fellow officer who was killed in the line of duty. An honor guard was organized by Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell to welcome the body of Deputy Mason Moore home to Clarendon County for his burial.
