Midlands man slashes 61-year-old's th...

Midlands man slashes 61-year-old's throat during home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: WMBF

An Orangeburg man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other charges during a home invasion where he slashed the throat of a 61-year-old man. Orangeburg County deputies say on around 5 a.m. on May 14, Terry Lee Hewitt, Jr., 31, kicked open the door the Jackson Quarters Drive home of a man and asked for food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08) Mar '17 Hmc1rice 3
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb '17 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC