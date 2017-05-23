Midlands man slashes 61-year-old's throat during home invasion
An Orangeburg man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other charges during a home invasion where he slashed the throat of a 61-year-old man. Orangeburg County deputies say on around 5 a.m. on May 14, Terry Lee Hewitt, Jr., 31, kicked open the door the Jackson Quarters Drive home of a man and asked for food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC