Life 1 mins ago 9:18 a.m.S.C. mom graduates college with son and daughter
She has good reason to be Dora Waymer along with her son Jayson Leverett and her daughter Maria Simmons will all be graduating together just in time for Mother's Day! A Midlands mom is getting one of the best Mother's Day gifts anyone could ever ask for! She is graduating with her son and daughter. Orangeburg, SC - A South Carolina mom is getting one of the best Mother's Day gifts anyone could ever ask for! Mom, her daughter and her son all walked across the stage and getting degrees from Claflin University Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC