Life 1 mins ago 9:18 a.m.S.C. mom graduates college with son and daughter

S.C. mom graduates college with son and daughter

She has good reason to be Dora Waymer along with her son Jayson Leverett and her daughter Maria Simmons will all be graduating together just in time for Mother's Day! A Midlands mom is getting one of the best Mother's Day gifts anyone could ever ask for! She is graduating with her son and daughter. Orangeburg, SC - A South Carolina mom is getting one of the best Mother's Day gifts anyone could ever ask for! Mom, her daughter and her son all walked across the stage and getting degrees from Claflin University Saturday.

