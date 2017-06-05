Lander ready for full day of eclipse ...

Lander ready for full day of eclipse activities

Thursday May 25 Read more: GwdToday.com

Kelly Hughes, chair of the solar eclipse planning committee , and professors Dave Slimmer and Michelle Deady comprise Lander University's Citizen CATE team. The team underwent initial training May 19-20 at S.C. State University in Orangeburg, S.C., in how to use a CCD camera to observe the August 2017 solar eclipse.

