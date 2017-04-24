Forward Rashed Anthony is transferring from Seton Hall
Coach Kevin Willard announced Anthony's decision Monday, saying the Orangeburg, South Carolina, resident will earn his bachelor's degree this month and has decided to transfer for his final season of athletic eligibility.
