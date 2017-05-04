Earthly visitor breaks into alien welcome center; steals TV

A man trying to attract extraterrestrials to South Carolina says an earthly visitor broke into his alien welcome center and stole a flat-screen TV. UFO Welcome Center owner Jody Pendarvis says the intruder breached the 23-year-old ramshackle building shaped like a UFO from a 1950s movie on April 22. Pendarvis told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that the thief gained access by tampering with the pulleys on the ramp that lowers to allow visitors to enter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.