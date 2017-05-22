Controversial school consolidation bi...

Controversial school consolidation bill draws hundreds to public meeting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

Hundreds of people attended a public meeting Monday night to weigh in on whether the county's three school districts should become one. Staff at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College had to find a bigger room for the large crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08) Mar '17 Hmc1rice 3
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb '17 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Orangeburg County was issued at May 22 at 10:13PM EDT

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC