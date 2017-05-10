Bill defining anti-Semitism on South ...

Bill defining anti-Semitism on South Carolina college campuses stalls for the year

The South Carolina Senate on Thursday put the brakes on a bill that would spell out a specific definition for anti-Semitism on state college campuses. Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, earlier this week said he wanted the bill to include actual language defining anti-Semitism within the text of the proposed law.

