Woman, 26, accused of stealing $8,000 from her job

Tuesday Apr 4

ORANGEBURG, SC - Video surveillance appears to be the key piece of evidence in a case of an Orangeburg County woman accused of bilking her employers out of $8,000 in cash, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Megan Huggins, 26, is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

