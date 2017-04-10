Sheriff: Man arrested in standoff may have been in the process of committing burglary
Aaron Maldonado, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, and, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, was nearly caught in the act of committing another burglary. "Our officers, as well as those of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, were in the process of serving a warrant when area residents reported to these officers of two more burglaries that just occurred," the sheriff said.
