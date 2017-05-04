School district in South Carolina fires security firm after student is pepper sprayed
A school district in South Carolina has fired a private security firm after an officer twice pepper sprayed a high school student. Orangeburg 5 spokesman Bill Clark said Friday the district ended its contract with DTH Protective Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC