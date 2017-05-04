School district in South Carolina fir...

School district in South Carolina fires security firm after student is pepper sprayed

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Post and Courier

A school district in South Carolina has fired a private security firm after an officer twice pepper sprayed a high school student. Orangeburg 5 spokesman Bill Clark said Friday the district ended its contract with DTH Protective Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08) Mar '17 Hmc1rice 3
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb '17 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC