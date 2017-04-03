Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office postpones victims' vigil because of severe weather threat
The annual Victim Services Vigil, originally set for 6 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex, is being postponed because of the possibility of strong storms and severe weather moving across the state, Orangeburg County Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker said.
