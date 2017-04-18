Orangeburg burglary suspect arrested after standoff with police

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday after deputies tried to serve him a burglary warrant and he holed himself up in his apartment. According to an OCSO news release, Aaron Maldonado, 23, of Orangeburg, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to real property and one count of petit larceny.

