Liquor Store Ruling Likely to Affect Alcohol Prices, Number of Stores

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Free Times

Last week, the South Carolina Supreme Court tossed out an old law that bars any person or business from owning more than three liquor stores in the state. And few can agree on whether the decision is a good or bad thing for the state.

