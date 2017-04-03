First Alert: Multiple S.C. counties u...

First Alert: Multiple S.C. counties under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

Monday

The counties under the tornado watch until 9 p.m. are Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Union and York. Live 5 News Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says a downpour and damaging winds are likely after sundown.

Orangeburg, SC

