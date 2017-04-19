19-year-old Orangeburg man charged wi...

19-year-old Orangeburg man charged with murder

Friday Apr 21

Deputies in Orangeburg arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning. Investigators responded to Jamison Street just after midnight Friday morning in response to a call of a man being gunned down.

Orangeburg, SC

