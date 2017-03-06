WHHS band members achieve All-Region status
The Wade Hampton Red Devils are celebrating outstanding Red Guardsmen Band members, Jatavian Reese and Charmaine Orr. Reese, a junior, and Orr, a seventh grader at North District Middle School, both earned All-Region recognition.
