Three convicted for sex trafficking throughout the Southeast
United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that three men were convicted in federal court in Charleston for Sex Trafficking of Minors. Damon Jackson, 24 of Columbia, Bakari McMillan, 24 of Columbia, and Cory Miller, 44 of Orangeburg were convicted on Friday in violation of 18 U.S.C. 1591.
