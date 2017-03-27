Three convicted for sex trafficking t...

Three convicted for sex trafficking throughout the Southeast

Friday Mar 24

United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that three men were convicted in federal court in Charleston for Sex Trafficking of Minors. Damon Jackson, 24 of Columbia, Bakari McMillan, 24 of Columbia, and Cory Miller, 44 of Orangeburg were convicted on Friday in violation of 18 U.S.C. 1591.

Orangeburg, SC

