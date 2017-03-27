Summerville man arrested after admitting to intentionally ramming...
A man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly rammed into a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle in Orangeburg. Ismael Clark, a 25-year-old Summerville resident, admitted to intentionally crashing into the trooper's marked vehicle, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar 18
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC