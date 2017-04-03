Man charged with sexually assaulting ...

Man charged with sexually assaulting teenager in Orangeburg

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Eric Collins was charged on Thursday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators say they met with the teen's parents in September 2016 after it was discovered a 19-year-old female had been sexually assaulted.

