HBCUs need more than words
When U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos described historically black colleges and universities as pioneers of school choice to an audience of HBCU presidents at the White House in February, it didn't go over well. Those colleges were born from need, not choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar 18
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb 23
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC