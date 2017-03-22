Final 2 wanted in Orangeburg Co. home invasion arrested
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Kentrone Bradley, 20, and Desmond Johnson, 22, turned themselves in separately on Monday. They were wanted in connection to a home invasion in February at a home on Throne Drive.
