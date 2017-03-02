Continue reading Second in command at Dallas ISD leaves for Houston
Chief of staff Cynthia Wilson will step down from her role at the end of March, taking the same job in Houston ISD for its superintendent, Richard Carranza. The chief of staff position is considered the second-in-command to Hinojosa.
