Charleston energy firm plans solar farm in Orangeburg County
Charleston-based Southern Current LLC said Tuesday it plans to build a $10 million solar farm in Orangeburg this year that will produce eight megawatts of electricity. The facility, to be built between Springfield Road and Burgdorf Lane, is large enough to power more than 1,800 homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb 23
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC