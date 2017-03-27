Bill would require bartenders to earn alcohol server certificate
She never took a class on how to become a bartender, but she did take Tips, or Training for Intervention Procedures, a course that teaches servers to identify underage and intoxicated patrons. A bill proposed in the S.C. Senate would require all alcohol servers and bartenders to take a similar course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar 18
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC