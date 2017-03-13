Animal rescues overwhelmed after 64 cats seized from Orangeburg Co. house
Animal rescue groups in Orangeburg County are have been overwhelmed after more than five-dozen cats were surrendered in a hoarding case. "The shelter is just overwhelmed with this situation," said Chasity Avinger, who runs For the Love of a Paw rescue, which is helping Orangeburg County Animal Control find space for 64 cats and four dogs found at a home on March 3. The Orangeburg County Administrator said the house on Honeysuckle Drive was in such poor condition, it was condemned by county building and codes officers.
