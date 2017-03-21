2 arrested, 2 sought in violent home ...

2 arrested, 2 sought in violent home invasion in Orangeburg Co.

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Two men have been arrested and Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two more men in a violent home invasion. Daematris Stokes, 20, of Orangeburg, is charged with first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping.

