Teen pleads guilty to 2015 kid's birt...

Teen pleads guilty to 2015 kid's birthday party robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A 17-year-old Santee teen pled guilty and was sentenced earlier this week for his role in a 2015 armed robbery at a birthday party. According to The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg, SC, Rufus Gate,s 17, pled guilty to second-degree burglary for his role in an armed robbery at a motel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA... Feb 23 Watchman Yisrael 2
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
News Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08) Nov '16 Annette weber 40
News More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou... Oct '16 will morgan 1
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC