Senate May Consider Alcohol Training for Servers, Bartenders
The Senate could take up a bill that would require everyone who serves alcohol in South Carolina to undergo training on how to spot and deal with drunk people and avoid serving underage people. Dubbed Alli's Law, the bill is named for an Upstate teen who wrecked her car and died while driving home from a bar.
