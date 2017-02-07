SC State to mark 49th anniversary of ...

SC State to mark 49th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre

South Carolina State University is marking the 49th anniversary of the shooting deaths of three students during a protest with a talk from historian Millicent Brown. The Orangeburg Massacre happened Feb. 8, 1968, when state troopers fired into a crowd of demonstrators during a tense protest over a segregated bowling alley in Orangeburg.

