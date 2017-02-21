Residents not happy about new concert venue in rural Orangeburg Co.
Some people in Bowman are not happy about new concert venue opening this spring. They tell WIS they did not find out about the venue until months after construction began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
|More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou...
|Oct '16
|will morgan
|1
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Bree
|20
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC