Man convicted of 2011 armed robbery dies in prison
According to South Carolina Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Sommer Sharpe, Sean Phillip Smith died at Lieber Correctional Institution. Smith, 34, was found dead in his jail cell, where he died either late Sunday night or early Monday morning, Sharpe said.
